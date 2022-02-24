In case you hadn’t noticed, everything’s more expensive these days, including used cars, which, as the price of new cars goes up, seem to be worth their weight in gold. But a used car may offer good value if you do your homework before buying.

Buying a ‘pre-owned’ car from a dealer has certain perks; notably certification and a limited warranty. Buying from an owner, while it will likely save you money, comes with more risk—unless you approach it the right way.

Do the Research

Check online reviews for general information about the model.

Check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA.gov/recalls) to check for recall notices, and be sure all necessary repairs were made.

Get the car’s VIN number and check it at Carfax or Kelly Blue Book sites to see if the car has been in an accident or if the odometer has ever been rolled back.

Examine the Exterior

Be sure the doors, hood and trunk open easily and latch properly, and that headlights, panel lights and brake lights are working.

Check that the paint finish is consistent. A patch job could indicate a rust or fender-bender cover-up.

Check the tire tread to see if they show even wear.

Look at the Engine

Do the hoses seem to be in good repair?

Check the battery connections for signs of rust or corrosion.

Check the fluids (oil, transmission, coolant and brake.) They should be clean and free of sediment.

Take It for a Spin

Check that the air conditioning, heat, turn signals, gauges and power features are all working.

Watch for any hesitation, misfires or other indications of engine trouble.

Check the brake action and listen for any unusual sounds

Finally, if anything seems questionable, either back off, negotiate for a better as-is price or take it to a professional for confirmation before you buy.