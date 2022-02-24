There are certain touches that you can’t quite put your finger on, but that can elevate a home from average to luxe. Maybe you recently moved into a new house that could benefit from some upgrades, or you have a new construction home that has some remaining builder-grade finishes. If you’re looking to give your home some additional subtle touches to elevate its overall feel and aesthetic, there are ways to do so without undertaking an entire redesign. Read on to gather inspiration for the understated ways to upgrade your home that can make a significant difference.

Update the Lighting

Think of your home’s lighting as jewelry and consider how it will accessorize the overall space. Every light fixture should have an interesting detail, whether it’s the shape, finish or design. Another easy lighting update is to replace standard white chandelier shades with an option in an exciting color, pattern or texture.

Add Molding

Even if you have a fresh paint job, adding molding to the walls adds depth, interest and richness. Picture molding, wainscoting or other board and batten millwork will make any space feel more luxe.

Size the Drapery Correctly

Hanging your drapery as high and wide as possible will even make rooms with eight-foot ceilings appear spacious. Hang the curtain rod as close as possible to the ceiling, or at least 12 inches above the top and sides of the window frame. This adds drama and makes both the windows and ceilings appear larger and higher than they are.

Don’t Forget the Ceilings

An average home has flat white ceilings, while an elevated home thinks of the ceiling as the fifth wall. Whether you wallpaper the ceiling, paint it the same color as the walls, or paint it a complementary color, adding color or pattern adds interest and draws the eye up, which also adds height.

Upgrade Utilitarian Pieces

There are certain features in your home that are easy to overlook. Light switch covers, vent covers and air return covers are some of those features. If these elements resemble anything builder grade, it’s time for an upgrade. Decorative light switch covers or a smart home lighting system and custom air returns and vent covers will make a subtle difference, instantly making the home feel more elevated.

Display Greenery and Fresh Flowers

Greenery, flowering branches and fresh flowers are some of the easiest and fastest ways to make a home feel lighter and brighter. Staggering the heights of the blooms and branches will add depth and interest and make even grocery store bouquets feel custom.

Upgrade the Hardware

If you’re not up for an entire kitchen or bathroom renovation, upgrading the cabinet and drawer pulls and knobs can give your cabinetry a new look. Polished nickel or aged brass are classic finishes that will fit in nearly any design aesthetic.