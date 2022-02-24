Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Scavone has been named to the “2022 Real Estate Newsmakers” list by RISMedia for the fourth straight year.

The group of Newsmakers includes the most influential leaders in real estate who have made headlines due to their newsworthy contributions to the industry and their efforts to positively affect the customers and communities they serve.

Those who made the prestigious list were nominated by RISMedia readers and editors, and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Motivators, Luminaries and Trendsetters. Scavone earned a spot in the Trendsetters category for his continued work implementing innovative technology and tools to best serve Weichert’s franchisees and their customers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the many great individuals who shape our industry,” said Scavone. “It’s important to me that Weichert is always delivering the best tools and support our franchisees need to provide an extraordinary experience for their clients and create relationships for life.”

This past year, Scavone helped raise the bar on the value Weichert delivers to its affiliated associates and their customers with the organization’s rollout of a new integrated online platform. The hub gives agents streamlined access to tools, training and resources while also integrating training pieces to help agents harness those tools and materials effectively. The simplified and integrated hub, along with improved content and self-help functionality, has given associates a path to better serve their clients, the company stated.

Scavone was also pivotal in reinforcing the high-touch and supportive Weichert culture during a challenging 2021, helping remobilize the company’s support team back into the field for face-to-face coaching. This included one of the organization’s largest Weichert Leadership Academy classes ever at the first in-person Academy since November of 2019. Scavone also helped organize and run the 2021 Weichert Sellebration, a national conference that included three days of networking, dynamic content and inspirational speakers for the over 600 Weichert affiliated brokers, owners, managers and agents in attendance.

“I’m very proud of the technology and tools we’ve been able to rollout for our franchisees to help them navigate very unique and challenging times in real estate,” said Scavone. “It was also great to bring our Weichert network back together for in-person events in 2021 and reinforce our high-touch, supportive culture.”

Scavone’s recognition comes on the heels of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. being named to Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” list for the 18th straight year and to Franchise Business Review’s “Top 200 Best Franchises” for the seventh year in a row.

As head of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., Scavone oversees more than 370 affiliate offices in 41 states. Each Weichert affiliated office is independently owned and operated. The “2022 Real Estate Newsmakers” list can be found online at www.rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers.

For more information, visit www.weichertfranchise.com.