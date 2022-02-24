A sofa is considered a room’s most important piece of furniture, and the rest of the furniture is typically based around the sofa selection. Since the sofa is likely to be the most used piece of furniture, its comfort is equally as important as its style. However, there are so many sofa options that selecting the right one for your space can be overwhelming. Honing in on your room’s aesthetic style is the first step in choosing the best sofa for you.

Selecting the type of upholstery that will best hold up to your lifestyle is also an integral part of the decision-making process. Ultimately, the sofa you choose should achieve your comfort needs and work with the style of the room. The below guide breaks down the different types of sofas that you may be considering for your living space.

Chesterfield Sofa

The Chesterfield sofa is a timeless piece of furniture designed in the 18th-century. It’s known for its deep seating and high-rolled arms. It’s tufted backing is traditionally made of leather; however, it also comes in velvet or linen. The Chesterfield has a large frame, so it fits best in a larger room. The Chesterfield works equally as well in a classic space, as it does in a rustic room.

Mid-Century Sofa

Originating in the 1930’s, the Mid-century modern is known for its clean lines and minimalist design aesthetic. For example, a Mid-century modern sofa has a boxy silhouette paired with a tailored, streamlined look, accentuated by its tapered legs. This sofa style works best in a contemporary space and prioritizes style over comfort.

Sectional Sofa

A sectional sofa comes in different configurations, such as a U-shape, L-shape or with a chaise. It’s an excellent choice for larger gathering rooms, such as a basement or a great room. It’s also a great choice if your family likes to lounge on the sofa together.

Modular Sofa

A modular sofa comes in multiple pieces so that you can adjust the layout based on your evolving needs. A modular sofa prioritizes comfort and accommodates your lifestyle, whether you arrange it in a straight line, or a U- or L-shape.

Lawson Sofa

The Lawson is a style of sofa that is commonly found in many homes. It has a boxy silhouette, is low to the ground, has deep seating and plush, soft cushions. It’s a versatile piece designed with support and comfort in mind. It works well in any interior style and room type.

English Roll Sofa

This traditional sofa style has low, rolled arms, a low seat, plump cushions and its short turned legs are on casters. It’s a sofa you can sink into while also making a stylish statement. An English roll sofa works in almost any decor style, from traditional to contemporary.

Slipcovered Sofa

A slipcovered sofa is known for its durability. Its arms are often rounded and the fabric cover can be easily removed for cleaning. A slipcovered sofa is durable, easy to clean and gives you the flexibility of updating the slipcover as needed. A slipcovered sofa works well in large, informal gathering spots such as a basement or laid-back beach house.

Whether you prefer the modern lines of a Mid-century modern sofa or the traditional lines of a Chesterfield, your sofa choice ultimately comes down to blending comfort and style.