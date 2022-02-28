Even as some observers have worried about waning consumer demand in 2022, new data from ShowingTime has shown the opposite—at least in the early months of this year—as home tours surged in January, not usually a hot homebuying month.

“Given last year’s historic flurry of activity, it’s not surprising that buyers were motivated to meet their homeownership goals so shortly after the holidays,” said ShowingTime Vice President and General Manager Michael Lane in a statement.

With tours up 7.7% year-over-year and an average of over 12 showings per listing across the country, consumers remained very interested in seeing homes; listings in 2022 are continuing to draw the same kind of attention they did in the historically hot market of 2021.

West and Mountain West metros continued to see the most consumers flocking to view listings, as Seattle, Washington, experienced a whopping average of 26.20 showings per listing. Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah and Boulder, Colorado rounded out the top four metros for home tours, all with over 17 showings per listing.

Regionally, the South led the year-over-year increases in tours, jumping 12.3%, following by the Midwest at 8.2% and the Northeast at 7%. The West, however, lost tour traffic overall, down 4.5%, which the report attributed to the high bar set in January of 2021.