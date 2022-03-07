Looking to get back out into the world? As dedicated, traveling foodies plan upcoming jaunts worldwide, historians and connoisseurs offer a menu full of historic restaurants where great cuisine is served in notable surroundings around the world, including a few right here in the U.S.

Sobrino de Botin, Spain – Opened in 1725 by French chef Jean Botin, this Madrid favorite holds the Guiness World Record as the world’s longest continuously operating restaurant. Enjoy meats roasted in wood-fired ovens where renowned artist Francisco Goya once worked as a dishwasher.

Ristorante Buca San Giovanni, Italy – Originally a church edifice dating back to the 14th century, where medieval religious groups held secret meetings in the cellar, the famed Florence ristorante still serves classic Tuscan dishes beneath low, curved stone ceilings under the watchful gaze of pious statues.

Union Oyster House, Boston – The city’s oldest eatery, opened in 1826, sits in a building that predates the American Revolution. America’s oldest newspaper, The Massachusetts Spy , was printed there, and the exiled future king of France, Louis Philippe, lived there in 1796. Enjoy dishes like house-made crab cakes with lemon garlic aioli or classic lobster roll in then-Congressman JFK’s favorite lunch spot.

The Laff, Canada – Located in Château Lafayette House, and officially older than the city of Ottawa in which it resides, the restaurant established in 1855 is rumored to have once operated as a brothel. Noted for classic Canadian pub fare, like poutine (fries topped with cheese curds and gravy), The Laff has attracted famous American patrons from Dan Ackroyd to Justin Bieber

White Horse Tavern, Rhode Island – Touted as America’s oldest surviving tavern, the Newport establishment known for its clam chowder was opened in 1673 by William Mayes, Sr, with ownership later transferring to his son – a pirate who, some believe, still haunts the tavern today.

Zum Franziskaner, Sweden – The Stockholm restaurant dates back to 1421, when its beer cellar was imported to the Swedish capital by German monks. It’s had many incarnations since, but still feels as old as time, with wood-paneled walls, beer served in steins and a menu featuring wurst platters and Scandi-style comfort food.