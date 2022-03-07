– Even if there’s still some snow on the ground, retailers are already clearing space for spring and summer clothing. Shop now for bargains in winter coats and snow gear, including skis, boots and other equipment.

– On the flip side, retailers are dropping prices on warm weather items left over from last year, making this a good time to find deals on room fans and air conditioners.

– The same is true for grills and barbecue gear, also typically discounted by home and hardware stores before the newer models arrive.

– March is typically a slow time for jewelers, falling halfway between Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, making it an ideal time to find good buys on good jewelry.

– If you haven’t set up a home gym during the COVID months, now is a good time to do so, as retailers discount workout equipment now before warm weather boosts the trend to outdoor exercise.

– Stay ahead of the season to find the best prices on everything from patio gear to porch swings and pool filters – even a built-in pool before the demand increases.

– As the snow melts and the grass reappears, look for a

n uptick in the search for mulch, herbicide, ceramic pots and lawn aerators, not to mention mowers and edgers. To keep more money in your pocket, look for the best prices on lawn gear now.