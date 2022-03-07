As prices soar on consumer goods from the gas pump to the grocery store, many families are having a hard time living on incomes that are not keeping pace. It’s a good time to look back at frugal strategies of the past, and put a few of them back into play to help save money today.

Grow Your Own Food – During the days of the Great Depression, everyone had a Victory Garden, growing vegetables from seeds or seedlings. Whether you have a backyard, a side yard, or pots on a patio, you can grow veggies, too, or at the very least, your own fresh herbs in a kitchen window.

Cook More at Home – Fast food and meal delivery seem to have become a way of life. You can save big-time by shopping for food sales, cooking at home and packing the leftovers for lunch.

Go Retro on Entertainment – Cut back on theater tickets, subscriptions, and streaming options, and bring out the cards and the board games. Dust off the guitar you used to play or do some singalongs at the piano. And remember the library? It’s a great, free resource for books, current magazines and movies.

Do It Yourself – Mow your own lawn. Clean your own home and don’t pay for simple repairs. Video tutorials online or on YouTube can teach you how to fix a leaky faucet, unclog a drain, stop a toilet from running and more.

Make It Yourself – Take up sewing or knitting. Learn to bake bread and wrap your own pretty packages. Give homemade gifts instead of store-bought and watch your recipients smile.