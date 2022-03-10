Texas REALTORS® has announced that it is able to provide uninterrupted access to Transactions (zipForm Edition), Lone Wolf Technologies’ transaction management tool, to its 145,000 members as a state member benefit.

Transactions gives members access to Texas forms, checklists and templates, and is equipped with cloud storage that keeps important documents organized and secure, the company explains. Additionally, Texas REALTORS® provides zipLogix Digital Ink, real estate’s leading eSignature solution—as a member benefit, which enables agents to execute contracts quickly and securely for e-signing.

“Many of our members were already using Transactions as their solution of choice, so we were happy to bring the product on as a member benefit,” said Travis Kessler, CEO at Texas REALTORS®. “Equipping our members tackle the many moving parts of the real estate process is part of our mission, and we believe that Transactions, more than any other solution, can help them do so.”

“We’re so pleased that the members of Texas REALTORS® are able to take on the business year ahead with uninterrupted access to Transactions,” said Lisa Mihelcich, general manager of Associations at Lone Wolf. “As a long-standing partner, we look forward to providing Texas members with best-of-breed technology. And for those in the association who haven’t yet taken advantage of the benefit, we’re excited for them to try an all-in-one transaction management solution that supports a quicker and easier path through the real estate process for themselves and their clients.”

Lone Wolf’s recent acquisitions of Cloud CMA, HomeSpotter, LionDesk, Terradatum, and Propertybase have enabled the company to provide customers with an extensive set of connected solutions on the market, the company stated. This falls in line with its mission to simplify the real estate process for brokers, agents, and their clients to stay informed and ahead of the game at each step of buying or selling a property, while being able to work efficiently, whether in the office or on the go.

Visit https://www.lwolf.com/ for more information.