Lamacchia Realty has announced that Worcester County team, the Balestracci Group, has joined its firm.

The team, ranked as one of the top teams in Massachusetts and throughout Worcester County, consists of REALTORS® Mark Balestracci, Elissa Comeau, Matthew Jette, and transaction coordinator/admin, Shannon Nolin. Balestracci, a 20-year real estate vet, and his team will look to leverage all Lamacchia has to offer, including the multiple services, systems, training and support, the company stated.

“I have watched closely as Lamacchia Realty blossomed into one of Massachusetts’ top real estate brands in just a few years, and it was not by accident,” said Balestracci in a statement. “Anthony is at the top of his game and is a true leader in our industry. When the pandemic happened, he stepped up and began educating real estate agents from all brokerages (not just Lamacchia agents) about how to navigate through these unprecedented times. I believe in Lamacchia Realty’s value-based approach and the combination of marketing, services, technology & training is unmatched in our industry. After we met with the Leadership Team it was an immediate and unanimous decision to hitch our wagon to the Lamacchia Brand.”

“Mark and I have been talking about this day for five years and I am beyond thrilled, excited, appreciative, and grateful that it is finally here,” said Anthony Lamacchia, owner/broker of Lamacchia Realty. “Mark is not only a top-shelf REALTOR®, but he is a great guy who will fit into our family-like culture very well. I thank Mark and his team for their trust, and I am very excited to work with all of them.”

Over the past three years, Lamacchia Realty has more than quadrupled in agent count, sales volume and revenue, according to the company. The firm recently expanded beyond New England with the opening of an office in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

For more information, visit www.lamacchiarealty.com.