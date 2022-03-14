There are endless ways to design an indoor swimming oasis. Here are six styles for your design inspiration.

Create a Spa-Like Atmosphere

Bring the spa pool atmosphere to your home by setting up cabanas and daybeds around the pool deck.

An Eye-Catching Ceiling

If you prefer a relaxing floating session, ensure that your pool has a ceiling that will hold your attention.

Create a Rustic Swimming Space

Whether your home is in the country or the mountains, lean into its rustic roots.

Indoor-Outdoor Swimming

If you’re a dedicated outdoor swimmer, installing an indoor-outdoor pool will give you the best of both worlds.

Indoor Pool With Outdoor Views

Building an indoor pool surrounded by glass walls can make you feel like you’re swimming in nature, no matter how cold it is outdoors.

Indoor Play Space

Whether you have young family members or you’re young at heart, an indoor pool can serve as an extension of the playroom.