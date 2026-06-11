Above, from left, Ginger Holmes and Tonya Hamilton

Ginger Holmes

Owner/Managing Broker

Tonya Hamilton

Vice President, Relocation and Business Development

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty

Brentwood, Tennessee

https://www.bhhs.com/woodmont-realty-tn301

Region served: Middle Tennessee

Years in real estate: 35 (36 as a company)

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: Approx. 120

Favorite relationship-building strategy: Stay in touch in meaningful ways.

Best advice for new agents: Treat real estate as a business from day one.

What is one of the challenges your market faces, and what are you doing to overcome it?

As in many parts of the country, the big discussion is centered around affordability. Higher interest rates combined with home values that skyrocketed during COVID as well as rising property taxes and insurance costs have priced many buyers out of the market. With so much uncertainty in the world right now, consumer confidence has become another challenge, with many people taking a wait-and-see approach.

Through education and guidance, we’re helping clients understand that today’s market offers opportunities—whether it be negotiation leverage, seller concessions or creative financing solutions.

As we continue through 2026, what are you most looking forward to in your respective market?

We’re looking forward to increased market stability and consumer confidence returning to the Middle Tennessee market. Buyers and sellers have had to navigate a lot of uncertainty over the last few years, but we’re beginning to see consumers adjust to the new normal and make decisions based more on life needs rather than trying to time the market. Middle Tennessee continues to experience strong growth, with Nashville and its surrounding communities attracting businesses, jobs and new residents due to economic opportunities and quality of life.

How does your company make its agents’ jobs easier?

One of our top priorities is making sure agents feel supported, valued and equipped to succeed. Real estate can be demanding and fast paced, so we work hard to create an environment where agents know they’re not alone. Our managing brokers are extremely hands-on and accessible, available whether an agent has a contract question, needs help navigating a difficult situation or wants a second opinion before advising a client.

It’s important to stay flexible and continue adapting to what agents need in real time. We want our agents to feel supported both professionally and personally because agents who feel encouraged, educated and connected are able to provide a better experience for those they serve.

What is your best tip for coaching a picky buyer through the emotional hurdles of today’s market?

When working with a picky or hesitant buyer, it’s important to balance empathy with education. Buyers today are carrying a lot emotionally, so the first step begins with slowing down and understanding what’s driving their hesitation.

From there, we want to educate them. In a perfect world, we try to help buyers focus less on finding a flawless home and more on finding the right home for their lifestyle, budget and long-term goals. In Middle Tennessee especially, inventory, negotiation opportunities and seller concessions are much different than they were during the COVID years, so buyers often need help understanding that this market can actually work in their favor.

Buyers need a calm, informed and steady guide. Our job is to provide perspective, facts and reassurance so they can move forward confidently when the right opportunity presents itself.

What sets Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty apart from the competition?

Our culture, accessibility and commitment to our agents’ success. We’ve worked hard to build a company that feels supportive, collaborative and relationship-driven. In an industry that’s forever evolving, agents want to know they have experienced support behind them—and we pride ourselves on being present and approachable.

For more information, visit https://www.BerkshireHathawayhs.com.