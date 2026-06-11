As we usher in the next phase of artificial intelligence in real estate, Lofty is shifting the focus from siloed, task-oriented tools to proactive, goal-oriented autonomy with Lofty AOS—the industry’s first agentic AI operating system.

While most AI used by agents and brokerages has, until now, primarily responded to prompts and offered insight—still requiring manual input and a lot of oversight—Lofty’s Vice President of Marketing Dave Carter says agentic AI is what truly sets the platform apart.

“With agentic AI, we’re talking about AI that’s autonomous. It’s proactive, and it’s goal focused,” says Carter. “You can give it very specific real estate business goals, and it will go out and take action and make decisions—adapting along the way in order to try to achieve those goals and create the best business outcomes.”

Composed of multiple specialized agents, each owning an outcome and working autonomously to achieve it so that real estate professionals can focus on building relationships, advising clients and closing deals, Carter notes that Homeowner Agent is generating the most excitement today.

Acting as a dedicated homeowner specialist, Homeowner Agent nurtures valuable contacts and unlocks future conversations already living in your database.

“Homeowner Agent looks at all of the leads in your database, and it goes out and enriches all of those contact records with information about the history of the home, mortgages, resale values and local area info,” explains Carter.

“It then automates marketing campaigns to those leads, surfaces all of the folks that are showing strong intent to become sellers, then automatically engages them and sets up appointments for you,” he adds. “It’s like having an always-on listing pipeline builder.”

Committed to helping its customers stay ahead of the game, according to Carter, those who adopt Lofty as their platform of choice can be confident that they’re always going to have the best technology.

“Real estate is intensely competitive, especially at the local level. The agents who win are the ones who put themselves in the best position to succeed. With Lofty, you’re doing exactly that,” concludes Carter.

For more information, visit https://www.lofty.com.