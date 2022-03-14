A marble floor offers an effortless elegance to any room. Here are six popular patterns to incorporate throughout your home.

Stretcher Bond Pattern

A stretcher bond pattern is a traditional horizontal brick-like layout with rectangular tiles that are staggered.

Diagonal Checkerboard Pattern

A diagonal checkerboard configuration is a statement pattern that is stunning in an entryway or foyer.

Plank Pattern

Marble tile laid in a plank pattern can give the appearance of a wood look. This configuration works well in a bathroom, entryway, mudroom or laundry room.

Herringbone Pattern

Herringbone is another classic pattern that makes an elegant statement in any space.

Basketweave Pattern

A basketweave pattern is a traditional configuration that is beautiful in any space, particularly a smaller area such as a powder room.

Rustic Pattern

Selecting marble tile in varying shapes and colors will create a casual feel if you gravitate toward a more relaxed, rustic look.