A marble floor offers an effortless elegance to any room. Here are six popular patterns to incorporate throughout your home.
Stretcher Bond Pattern
A stretcher bond pattern is a traditional horizontal brick-like layout with rectangular tiles that are staggered.
Diagonal Checkerboard Pattern
A diagonal checkerboard configuration is a statement pattern that is stunning in an entryway or foyer.
Plank Pattern
Marble tile laid in a plank pattern can give the appearance of a wood look. This configuration works well in a bathroom, entryway, mudroom or laundry room.
Herringbone Pattern
Herringbone is another classic pattern that makes an elegant statement in any space.
Basketweave Pattern
A basketweave pattern is a traditional configuration that is beautiful in any space, particularly a smaller area such as a powder room.
Rustic Pattern
Selecting marble tile in varying shapes and colors will create a casual feel if you gravitate toward a more relaxed, rustic look.