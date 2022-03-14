Match chrome, brass, nickel and bronze in your home like a design pro.

Set a Limit on the Number of Metals

Select two metals: a prominent metal and an accent metal. This combination will make the design look intentional instead of haphazard.

Mix Warm and Cool Tones

Bringing cool tones, such as nickel or chrome, into a space with warm tones, such as brass and gold, creates a rich, layered look.

Combine Lusters

Mixing lusters (polished, satin, matte or antique) can create a luxe, high-end look.

Bring in Matte Black

If mixing metals makes you uncomfortable, use matte black as one of your options. Neutral and grounding, it will work with any tone or luster.

Factor in Texture

Bringing in hammered or beaded metal accents will create a rich visual atmosphere.

Accessorize

If you’re new to mixing metals, begin by mixing metals in your accessories.