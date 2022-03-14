Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has announced that it has received the 2022 Website Quality Certification from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE).

Led by chief information & operations officer, Gurtej Sodhi, and director of software development, Angie Bird, the Crye-Leike Information Technology team spent countless hours during 2021 improving the website’s performance, functionality, design and more, the company stated. Crye-Leike’s website received high marks from LeadingRE in a variety of critical areas relating to website performance, including usability, design, content, interactivity, customer service and mobile responsiveness.

“The Crye-Leike technology team strives to ensure that its online presence provides the millions of website visitors the best consumer experience in their journey and quest for finding the property that best suits their needs,” said Sodhi. “With an extensive practice to ensure the latest and most comprehensive and accurate listing data, the Crye-Leike website continues to garner national awards and accolades year after year.”

Crye-Leike’s website has received this prestigious certification for over 10 years now, the company said. The specific measurements for the WQC are updated each year to reflect the most current online marketing strategies, as well as evolving consumer preferences.

To learn more, visit https://www.crye-leike.com/.