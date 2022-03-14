MIPIM business conference and networking event will welcome the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® to its 2022 event in Cannes, France. HGAR will be among the 3,800 exhibiting companies at the event. They will be featured alongside 10 other state and local REALTOR® Associations in the USA Pavilion, hosted by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

“We are so excited to be back at MIPIM after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO. “We look forward to all of the international networking opportunities that will be available to us.”

Some 17,000 leading real estate executives from more than 100 countries are expected in Cannes, for the four-day annual gathering of the global real estate industry. The event brings together investors, developers, occupiers, architects, hotel groups, public authorities, city mayors and property associations from around the world.

“Although we haven’t seen the end of the pandemic, with flights and borders opening and momentum building, for­eign investment has grown,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a REALTOR® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “Global investors stepped up their acquisitions in 2021, purchasing $52.9 billion of U.S. commercial real estate between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021. That’s a 45% increase compared with the previ­ous four quarters.”

“We’ll be spotlighting the Hudson Valley Region as an ideal place to invest and live,” said Haggerty. “Our focus will be on our region’s excellence in the biosciences sector, which is home to the largest biosciences cluster of New York State, with 8,000 jobs and 20% of the state’s total biosciences employment.”

In addition to the Hudson Valley, New York, other markets featured in the USA pavilion will include the states of Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee as well as the metro areas of Coastal Carolina/Myrtle Beach, Miami and San Diego.

