Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently honored the company’s award-winning REALTORS® at its annual awards celebration at the University of North Florida. The in-person celebration honored the company’s top producers, who were announced in January, and recognized all team members for their unique contributions to the company.

During the event, the company presented two special office awards. The Fleming Island/Orange Park office, under the leadership of managing broker, Linda Benson, received the Chairman’s Cup award. The Chairman’s Cup recognizes success in several categories including client feedback, recruiting, listing sides, closed sides, per person productivity, closed volume and profitability.

Additionally, the Beaches office, under the leadership of managing broker, Don Cline, was recognized as the top office for listings, sales, transactions and production.

“Our forever agents have developed a stellar reputation in the community and achieved impressive results as a result of their strong commitment, local knowledge and superior customer service,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “I am proud of all of our winners and so happy we could celebrate their hard work and dedication to the company, their clients and the community.”

