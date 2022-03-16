If you’re looking for a vacation property that can be put to good use throughout the year, here are four tips to help guide your search.

Activities for Every Season

A year-round getaway will give you access to different activities each season. Lake houses are perfect options as they offer swimming, hiking and skiing.

Sense of Community

Consider a community with year-round residents, so you know that there will always be plenty of things to do.

Versatile Aesthetic

A year-round home should embrace a look that lends itself to any season.

Consider the Climate

Some destinations simply cannot be enjoyed throughout the entire year because of the climate. The best solution is to choose a location with a favorable year-round climate.