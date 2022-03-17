Realogy was recognized for the 11th year in a row as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, the company has announced. This year, a total of 136 companies were featured on the list.

“Integrity is a driving principle of our business, made even more important because of the work we do every day to support one of life’s most meaningful and significant transactions: buying and selling a home,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy chief executive officer and president. “I am proud of Realogy’s longstanding commitment to doing the right thing. As we celebrate this recognition, we continue to strengthen that focus in support of our affiliated agents, franchise owners, consumers, and each other as we move Realogy, and the real estate industry, to what’s next.”

Shacara Delgado, Realogy’s chief ethics and compliance officer, added: “Receiving the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for the 11th year is a tremendous honor that belongs to our employees. For more than a decade, they have demonstrated incredible dedication and commitment to business integrity and best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance—all of which is upheld through our core values, Code of Ethics, and our pledge to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as the engagement of our Board of Directors.”

In addition to its Ethics and Compliance program, Realogy’s focus on ethics and integrity is demonstrated through its many corporate social responsibility initiatives and accolades, including:

A refreshed Code of Ethics in 2021 and the companion Key Employment Policies, incorporating evolving business requirements and reflecting best practice standards

Certification as a Great Place to Work ® for the last four consecutive years

for the last four consecutive years Recognition by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers, World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and most recently one of America’s Best Large Employers 2022

Designation by LinkedIn as a 2021 Top Company, one of just 50 companies included on the list

A robust culture of inclusion supported by employee resource groups and diversity and inclusion committees across the business

Initiatives that help drive representation in real estate, including Realogy’s Inclusive Ownership Program, which encourages entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities to franchise with Realogy brands, and What Moves Her, an initiative designed to inspire more women real estate professionals

Strong support of and collaborative partnerships with real estate associations that promote diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), The LGBTQ+ Alliance, and The National Association of Minority Bankers if America (NAMMBA)

Repeated honors for gender diversity on the Realogy Board of Directors from the Women’s Forum of New York for exceeding the national average of board seats held by women

More information about Realogy’s commitment to ethics and integrity and its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2021 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

For more information, visit https://www.realogy.com/.