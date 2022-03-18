Realty Associates, a Latter & Blum company, announced the launch of its redesigned website built by Delta Media Group. The undertaking took 40,000 development hours and an investment of more than $30 million to create.

The site will deliver more market exposure for sellers and better local real estate market insight for buyers throughout America’s fourth-largest city, as well as Austin, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Antonio and Harlingen, Texas.

“More people today start their home search experience online than ever before,” said Pete Merritt, president of Realty Associates.

According to research from the National Association of REALTORS®, 97% of buyers and sellers use the internet in their home search.

“Fifteen years ago, that number was just 2%,” Merritt said. “That means you must provide the most complete, accurate and fastest-to-market local information available. Then you better be ready to deliver a trusted real estate expert to help them through the process because almost all consumers want the professional guidance of a trusted real estate agent.”

The new Realty Associates website features include:

Faster loading web pages

Improved SEO

Local valuation engine: Its Automated Valuation Model or AVM offers an instant online estimation of current local home values.

Its Automated Valuation Model or AVM offers an instant online estimation of current local home values. Fast property listing updates: All property details are immediately available when listed.

All property details are immediately available when listed. Real-time listing alerts: delivering email notifications as soon as a property that fits a search criterion comes on the market

delivering email notifications as soon as a property that fits a search criterion comes on the market Rich local content: featuring current real estate market activity, local school insight, and more, updated continuously

featuring current real estate market activity, local school insight, and more, updated continuously Interactive map integration: The entire site is integrated with Google Map Search to see the proximity of homes to schools, parks, shopping and other points of interest.

The entire site is integrated with Google Map Search to see the proximity of homes to schools, parks, shopping and other points of interest. Integrated mortgage calculators: Estimate monthly mortgage payments instantly.

Estimate monthly mortgage payments instantly. INRIX Drive Time search: Search for homes by commute time.

Search for homes by commute time. 100% mobile responsive design: scales to any screen size, smartphone to desktop

To learn more about Delta Media Group visit, www.deltamediagroup.com.

To see the new Realty Associates site visit, realtyassociatestex.com.