Cloze—a software company that delivers AI-powered real estate solutions—announced today that Parks | Pilkerton—Tennessee’s largest residential real estate company—has selected their platform for lead management, multi-channel marketing automation, and customer relationship management (CRM). Cloze’s robust AI capabilities will help Parks | Pilkerton agents and leadership increase productivity and lead conversion.

“As an organization, we’re committed to providing the best tools to help our agents thrive,” said Hunter Connelly, CEO of Parks | Pilkerton. “Cloze delivers the proven, mobile-first CRM, marketing, and lead management platform we were looking for, while also fitting easily into the tech stack we already have in place. As a result, we’re seeing our agents become even more efficient and effective with tools they already use and love.”

The firm stated they have invested heavily in a set of tools already widely used among its 1500 Parks Real Estate and Pilkerton REALTORS® agents, making interoperability particularly critical. Cloze supports more than 100 integrations, including Parks | Pilkerton’s extensive technology investments: Dotloop, Homespotter Boost, Lolo Gifts, Microsoft 365, RealScout, and Xpressdocs.

These integrations make it easier for the company and its agents to:

Capture and convert leads from advertising, third-party portals, the website, and other lead sources using Cloze Leads

Drive engagement, interest, and urgency with Cloze Marketing’s AI-driven campaigns

Build deeper relationships, while tracking engagements and transaction details using Cloze CRM

In addition, Parks | Pilkerton stated they strongly embrace the Ninja philosophy and wanted to find a platform that aligned with its principles. Cloze’s AI-driven CRM includes native support for Ninja Selling, helping agents build, maintain, and strengthen sphere relationships. In addition to helping agents keep all communication organized and in one place, Cloze CRM makes recommendations for who to contact and how frequently based on past interactions, relationship depth, and engagement preferences.

“The adaptability of the Cloze Platform is incredible,” said Nancy Amaker, chief marketing officer at Parks | Pilkerton. “From its mobile-friendly design and thoughtful incorporation of AI to its integration with our existing tools, Cloze makes it easy to get started and get value out of our investment.”

For more information, visit https://www.cloze.com/.