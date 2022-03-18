Ribbon has announced its expansion to Virginia in partnership with Weichert Financial Services. The partnership aims to help homebuyers in Northern Virginia and Virginia Beach overcome barriers to homeownership by using “All Cash by Weichert Financial, powered by Ribbon”—waiving mortgage, appraisal and home sale contingencies, the company stated.

“Given the challenges many people experience when purchasing a home, homebuyers looking for their homes are increasingly delaying their pursuit. This is not how the homebuying process should be,” said Shaival Shah, co-founder and CEO of Ribbon. “Instead, we want to ensure homeownership is achievable for all—no matter how competitive the market is. RibbonCash helps buyers flip the script and make a winning offer, faster.”

According to the company, Ribbon works alongside the local ecosystem of real estate agents, lenders and brokers to make homeownership an easier, community-centered process. With RibbonCash Offers’ guaranteed close and appraisal protection feature, the company says homebuyers and agents can enjoy choice, predictability and certainty of making the most powerful offer.

To achieve its mission of homeownership in Virginia, Ribbon is working with Weichert Financial Services to offer ‘All Cash by Weichert Financial,’ a tool to compete head-to-head with investors, the company stated.

“All Cash by Weichert Financial will give everyday buyers the confidence to enter the market without hesitation empowered by an all-cash offer that is guaranteed to close, with an option to buy before they sell. It’s a win for the buyer, the seller, and our teams who show fewer houses to get an accepted offer,” said Eric Declercq, president of Weichert Financial Services. “Partnering with Ribbon will substantially help our associates and buyers in Virginia overcome the challenges of the market and empower them with winning offers.”

