Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach’s CEO Larry Flick, V, has announced the company has been named the number one firm in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national network for the seventh year in a row.

The company was recognized during special awards ceremonies at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sales convention in Louisville, Kentucky last week.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as number one among the best companies of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” said Flick, V. “Thanks to all of our agents and employees for helping us achieve this lofty accomplishment for the seventh year in a row. I’m so proud of our company!” adds Flick.

