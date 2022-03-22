Mark Pasquesi, president of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, has announced the opening of the firm’s newest office location at 5019 N. Clark Street in Chicago, Illinois. The office will serve the Andersonville, Uptown, Edgewater and Ravenswood neighborhoods as well as the surrounding communities, the company stated. David Bracy and Alan Zuber, managing brokers of the Michigan Avenue office, will manage the new satellite location. The firm has additional Chicago office locations at 980 N. Michigan Avenue, 1800 N. Clybourn Avenue, 1644 N. Damen Avenue, 400 E. Randolph and 1355 N. Sandburg Terrace.

“With the opening of this new office on Clark Street, we are expanding our Chicago presence to better serve an area where we already help a significant number of buyers, sellers and renters move confidently. Our door is open, and we are perfectly poised to make the most of the spring market,” Pasquesi said.

Bracy said, “Alan and I are looking forward to growing this satellite office. The location is ideal and the area is thriving. Our own Rich Aronson, Team Leader of The AVE Group, will be our first agent to call this new office location his business home. We can’t wait to get started.”

Visit https://www.bhhschicago.com/ for more information.