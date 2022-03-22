Home values soared last year by an average of 17% and are continuing to rise this year. However, not all markets are created equally. A recent report by SmartAsset, shows that growth has not been consistent across the U.S.

By looking at 400 metropolitan areas across the country and evaluating their growth and stability from 1997-2001, SmartAsset was able to determine the best and worst housing markets for growth and stability in the nation.

Top 5:

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas—Home prices increased nearly 368% between 1997 and 2021, with a 0% chance homes would suffer a 5% drop in price within the next 10 years of being purchased. Boulder, Colorado—The home price index rose by more than 277% during the same time period, with only a 1% chance of dropping by 5% within 10 years after being purchased. Midland, Texas—The price index rose by 265% during the same time period. Rapid City, South Dakota—Home prices rose 231% during the same time period and never dropped by 5% within a 10-year period, even during the recession. Fort Collins, Colorado—Home prices climbed 242% and has just 2% odds of falling by more than 5% within 10 years of a home purchase.

Bottom 5:

Flint, Michigan—The odds of a home price dropping more than 5% within 10 years of purchase is a staggering 45%, and average home prices increased by less than 83% during the 25-year data range. Monroe, Michigan—Similar to Flint, Monroe’s odds of valuation slippage is at 44% and home prices have increased just 83.77% since 1997. East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania—Ranking as 62nd-worst for growth, the odds for a homeowner in this metro is 46%, while the price index increased by less than 103% since 1997. Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Michigan—Home prices here averaged an annual gain of just 2.62% per year Rockford, Illinois—Homeowners here have a 39% odds-on risk of losing at least 5% of their home value within 10 years of purchase and over the past 25 years have only seen average home values increase by 67.25%.

To read SmartAsset’s full study and rankings, click here.