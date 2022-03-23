An indoor golf simulator means having the ability to play golf year-round, rain or shine. Imagine playing a full round of golf without ever leaving your home. Regardless of how much space you have to accommodate an indoor golf simulator, it’s likely you can find one that will fit in the area you have. If you’re considering installing an indoor golf simulator, read on to learn more about what you need to consider before installing an indoor golf simulator.

Space Requirements

Golf simulator systems come in various sizes and can fit into rooms that range in size. The typical room size to best accommodate a golf simulator system is nine feet high by 12 feet wide by 12 feet long. However, recommended sizes can range from 10 feet wide by 12 feet long to 15 feet wide by 20 feet long. The ceiling height is the most critical measurement. To better understand your available space, practice swinging in the room you envision your golf simulator in to see if the club hits the ceiling. A ceiling should be no lower than eight-and-a-half feet tall, but 10 feet is the most comfortable height for most people.

Larger and more elaborate golf simulators are typically permanent fixtures. However, some golf simulator options are portable and easy to assemble, which gives you the flexibility of moving the simulator around to various rooms.

Necessary Equipment

To complete the entire golf simulator setup, you will need a complete electronics package. You’ll likely need a golf simulator, golf mat, a golf simulator screen, projector and a computer or tablet to run the software.

You can also choose to replace the screen with a golf net. This alternative option allows you to hit the ball into the net and watch the simulation on an additional monitor. Finally, a suite of accessories will complete the total package. While golf clubs and balls are necessary, ball trays, club racks, seating and alignment sticks all offer additional convenient but optional benefits.

Time Investment

Squeezing in a round of golf on an indoor golf simulator takes considerably less time than going to a course. If you’re looking to simply perfect your golf skills and can forgo the atmosphere of being out on the links, you can take a quick trip down to the basement to take in 18 holes.

Additionally, some golf simulator software allows you to play some of the world’s most famous courses, such as Old Course at St. Andrew in Scotland or Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Playing a full round on an indoor simulator typically takes about an hour versus the four to five hours that an outdoor course usually takes.

Whether you decide to install a portable structure or a more elaborate built-in option, you will reap the physical and mental benefits golfers so often crave.