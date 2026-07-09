Zillow has launched Zillow Pro℠, its premium membership for real estate agents that provides exclusive tools built to help create more personalized client experiences. Through the new membership, agents are able to invite buyers and sellers into their network to collaborate with them on Zillow, giving agents visibility into their Zillow activity and tools to help them know when and how to best reach out.

With nearly 20,000 agents already using Zillow Pro in its beta version, buyers who are working with an agent have been 80% more likely to meet with them face-to-face, and 50% more likely to move forward in their search, according to the company.

“Real estate runs on relationships, and we see time and again the agents who win are the ones who show up at the right moment with the right information,” said Cynthia Taylor, senior vice president of product at Zillow, in a release. “Now any agent can have the tools and visibility to do that across their entire business. This is our commitment to helping agents get more out of the platform where their clients are browsing, dreaming and planning.”

The collaboration tool, My Agent, brings agents into the consumer’s Zillow experience, providing real-time insights into what the shopper is browsing, saving and searching in their area. According to Zillow, this information allows agents to deliver more timely and relevant outreach through Follow Up Boss® automatic prioritization and tailored message suggestions. Consumers are then able to see their agent across Zillow listings in their market, and can easily message or book a tour without leaving their Zillow search.

According to Zillow, consumers who connect through My Agent convert at more than four times the rate of those with inferred relationships. Shoppers, in turn, see their agent across Zillow listings in their local market as they search and can easily message or book a tour with their agent, staying connected without ever leaving their Zillow search.

“The client wants to be on Zillow. Everybody is on Zillow,” said Lisa Ryan, vice president of agent services at Exquisite Properties in San Antonio. “Zillow Pro membership allows us to be more intentional with keeping that relationship and nurturing it as well.”

Through a Zillow Pro membership, agents are able to extend My Agent invitations to any contact in their Follow Up Boss database, even if they don’t advertise on Zillow. With the new AI-powered “Likely to List” tag, a Zillow Pro premium feature, agents are able to explore properties in their existing Follow Up Boss database that may be coming to market soon, which allows them to reconnect with past contacts who may be interested in selling.

Also included in a Zillow Pro membership are tools for branding, outreach and day-to-day workflow, including custom branding, photos and video. AI-powered tools also help highlight the most engaged contacts, generate personalized outreach and provide context on a contact’s history. In supported MLS markets, agents can also search listings, share properties and track engagement without leaving the Follow Up Boss platform, complete with their branding on listing links.

For more information, visit zillowpro.com.