Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) has announced the acquisition of Majestic Realty Collective (MRC), one of the most productive luxury real estate organizations in North America, according to the company, which included eight Sotheby’s affiliates. The acquisition expands SIR’s footprint across premier luxury and resort markets in the American West and aims to strengthen its presence in key luxury markets.

MRC will continue to be led by its current leadership team, including Scott Webber and Thomas Wright.

“From the beginning, we built our organization around a simple belief: exceptional advisors deserve and benefit from a platform of personal and professional growth,” said Webber. “By aligning with SIR, we gain access to additional resources and enhanced technology while preserving the local expertise and culture that has defined our success.”

The announcement comes as Sotheby’s International Realty celebrates its 50th anniversary and in the wake of significant growth. The brand closed out 2025 with US$182.4 billion in global sales volume, up nearly 16% year-over-year, and U.S. sales growth of 9.3%, according to the company.

Philip White, president and CEO of SIR, told RISMedia that the acquisition of the top-performing affiliates was a “natural evolution.”

“MRC has long been one of the most productive and admired organizations within our affiliated network, and their eight brokerages have exemplified the excellence and local expertise that define the SIR brand,” he said. “We’re thrilled to now welcome them fully into our company-owned operations.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Besides technology, there are other resources MRC agents will have access to following the transaction.

“MRC’s advisors will now enjoy accelerated access to SIR’s industry expertise, strategic guidance and management support, along with our operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources,” said White. “They’ll also tap into Compass International Holdings’ proprietary Home Platform, all while retaining the leadership and culture, and the local expertise that built their success in the first place.”

Compass closed its acquisition of Anywhere (which owns SIR) in January, expanding its industry breadth.

As for the timeline of the announcement, White said he was “delighted to confirm that this deal has officially closed, and today (July 8) marks the moment we get to share that news publicly. It’s the culmination of a great deal of work and mutual trust between our teams, and it sets the stage for what’s ahead as we integrate MRC’s advisors and markets into our company-owned operations.”