Compass has announced the launch of “Home Platform,” its end-to-end AI-powered technology platform for real estate professionals, in what company President of Growth Rory Golod called “its single most important innovation in our business.”

Compass said the deployment, now rolling out across the mega-brand’s company-owned brokerage brands, represents a historic milestone that Golod promised in April when his promotion was first announced: Within six months since the closing of its merger with Anywhere, the company has moved quickly to scale its core technology across its global brokerage brands.

By unifying its brokerage brands onto the platform, the company said it is “reimagining the real estate experience,” bringing everything from marketing listings to managing transactions and nurturing relationships, through a unified ecosystem. Compass added that it is exponentially increasing the unique inventory, client interactions and platform use cases that train its systems, hoping to provide a structural advantage to agents.

Golod previously said in an interview with RISMedia at the time of his promotion in April that it is “common knowledge among agents across the industry that the Compass Technology platform is the most powerful technology platform that has ever existed for agents to run their businesses on,” so he and the company were “putting a lot of thought and care into (the platform), and really approaching with a real high-touch white-glove experience.”

He stated in a release that Compass’s goal is to “give agents the industry’s best technology so they can spend less time on administrative work, grow their businesses, and deliver exceptional service to every client.”

“When real estate professionals succeed, everything else follows,” Golod continued.

The Home Platform’s integrated suite of tools includes:

CMA (Comparative Market Analysis): Client-ready pricing presentations that turn comparable sales into visual, customizable reports.

Collections: A visual portfolio of the buying process enabling seamless collaboration between buyers and their agents.

Buyer demand: Pre-listing pricing intelligence that shows how demand shifts at different price points.

Reverse prospecting: Real-time visibility into which agents have clients engaging with a listing.

Agent network: Search and outreach tools to find and connect with agents based on real transaction and listing data.

Marketing center: A centralized workspace for creating and distributing digital and print marketing tied to listings and clients.

Insights: A real-time performance dashboard tracking listing traffic and engagement.

Client dashboard: A unified client workspace centralizing communication, documents, timelines, and listing activity.

“For more than a decade, Compass has invested in building technology to help agents grow their business and create great experiences for their clients,” said Ori Allon, co-founder of Compass. “The true power of AI lies in the unique data and workflows that fuel it. By combining industry-leading artificial intelligence with our vast, proprietary data, Home Platform creates an advantage that cannot be replicated. By equipping our agents with the power of this technology, we can help give them an edge that will result in better outcomes for them and their clients.”

Beginning this summer, Compass stated that real estate professionals affiliated with @properties, Coldwell Banker Realty, Corcoran, and Sotheby’s International Realty will gain access to the technology platform, with rollout across the company’s franchise network planned for 2027.

For more information, visit https://www.compass.com/.