Julie Gamble

Broker/Owner

JPAR® – Aspire

New Albany, Indiana

https://juliegamble.jpar.com

Region served: Southern Indiana, Louisville and surrounding counties

Years in real estate: 25

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 30

Favorite part of your job: Coaching and mentoring agents, helping them gain confidence, refine their skills and reach milestones they didn’t think were possible.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

The balance it offers. Being licensed in both Indiana and Kentucky has allowed me to understand how our local markets connect and how families and individuals move fluidly between the two. Louisville provides incredible dining, arts and cultural experiences, while Southern Indiana offers charm, convenience and a strong sense of community. It’s a place where you can enjoy the best of both worlds. The affordability and steady job market continues to attract families, young professionals and people relocating from other states.

What are some of the current trends you see in your market right now, and how do you see the market evolving throughout the next year?

While market demand is fairly strong and steady, inventory is tight in many price ranges. Homes that are well-prepared, well-priced and properly marketed are generally moving quickly—and new construction is helping, especially in growing areas across Southern Indiana and Louisville’s suburban corridors. Buyers today are more educated and expect clear communication, honest guidance and professional experience.

Looking ahead, I believe our market will remain stable with gradual price growth. Interest rates will influence buyer activity and inventory should rise slightly over the next few months, but certain segments will likely still feel competitive. Homes that are marketed strategically and presented professionally will continue to stand out.

In what ways has your commitment to staying active and educated in your profession shaped your success as a real estate professional?

I’m very invested in this profession and have served on our local real estate boards in various capacities, serving on the board of directors for the Southern Indiana Realtors® Association, where I’m a past president, and the Greater Louisville Women’s Counsel of Realtors® (also a past president), for five consecutive years. I’m also a past secretary/treasurer of the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors®. These roles have allowed me to be involved in policy conversations and the needs of our industry professionals. Most importantly, they have helped me stay engaged with insights concerning the communities we serve.

How has your mission of encouraging others in achieving their goals influenced the way you guide clients through the real estate process?

One thing I have learned over the years is that growth starts with understanding where someone currently is. Every agent and every client brings a unique background, level of knowledge and perspective. Some come in ready to run, while others need a little more guidance, reassurance and structure. I’m here to meet and guide them from exactly where they are, give them a clear path forward and support them every step of the way. I strive to make the journey and process feel personalized to them. Providing a caring, diligent approach is something I bring to both my leadership and my client relationships.

What sets JPAR® – Aspire apart from the competition?

Our award-winning culture. We offer a welcoming, supportive, collaborative, growth-minded culture with opportunities for personalized coaching and accountability. We invest in resources to help our agents learn and grow with top presenters and great systems. We combine the strength of a national brand with the warmth and accessibility of local leadership and 24/7 broker support. And because we operate in both Indiana and Kentucky, our agents have a broader reach and more opportunities to serve clients well.

For more information, visit https://www.jpar.com.