Above, George Sarkis, left, and Manny Sarkis

No one needs to explain to George and Manny Sarkis, co-founders of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman in Boston, what “competing” is all about. Because when many of your clients are elite athletes, executives and business leaders, supreme performance expectations are a given.

The Sarkis brothers have certainly become top competitors in their market, building one of the top teams in Massachusetts, claiming over $1 billion in total sales since 2017, while being honored as the No. 2 large team nationwide at Douglas Elliman in 2024. They oversee 18 agents.

Notable buyer and seller clients include former Boston Celtics Co-Owner Steve Pagliuca, NBA players Kelly Olynyk, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford, and NFLers Stephon Gilmore, Drake Maye and Mac Jones, as well as former Reebok CEO Paul Fireman.

George Sarkis, CEO, 38, emphasizes a direct, results-focused style and reputation, and putting client interests ahead of the deal, while Manny Sarkis, COO, 41, touts a highly strategic, analytical approach shaped by his graduate training at UMass Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management.

Rooted in Boston and reaching across the state, The Sarkis Team prides itself on strategic partnerships, innovation and storytelling.

“We leverage our vast network, market expertise and regional knowledge to ensure buyers, sellers and business partners achieve both pleasure and profit in every transaction,” says George Sarkis. “Guided by principles of hard work, problem-solving, loyalty and authenticity, we are committed to delivering exceptional results with a personal touch.”

The brothers told RISMedia how their business came to be while explaining the particulars of representing professional athletes.

Michael Catarevas: How did you as brothers come together to launch the team?

George Sarkis: Real estate has always been personal for us. Growing up, we watched our father work hard and build a successful business, and we saw firsthand the dedication, sacrifice and long hours it took to create something lasting. That experience left a strong impression on us and shaped the way we view real estate, not just as a place to live, but as one of the most powerful tools for creating long-term financial security and generational wealth.

Manny Sarkis: Before getting into real estate, we both spent years in the hospitality and nightlife industry, where we built relationships and learned the importance of creating exceptional client experiences. George naturally gravitated toward marketing, branding and building relationships, while I earned a master’s degree in accounting and developed the financial expertise that helps guide both our business and our clients’ investment decisions. We quickly realized our strengths complemented each other and that we shared the same vision of helping people build wealth through real estate.

That philosophy started with our own lives. We purchased our first condo together in our early 20s and have continued investing ever since, including purchasing the office building where our team operates today. Launching The Sarkis Team was a natural evolution because it allowed us to combine our different strengths while staying focused on one goal, helping our clients make smart real estate investments that create long-term wealth.

MC: How did it come about to start repping athletes?

GS: Sports has always been an area of personal interest, and our work with athletes really grew organically through referrals. After helping a few athletes successfully navigate real estate transactions, word of mouth spread among players, agents and advisors. Since then, we’ve continued to build that niche through relationships, trust and a deep understanding of the unique needs of professional athletes.

MC: What are some of the most important things athletes need?

MS: The most important things are trust, discretion and understanding how athletes live. Buying or selling a home is just one part of the relationship. Our role is to become a trusted partner who helps make the transition as seamless as possible. That means providing a concierge level of service, whether it’s helping their family find the right schools, connecting them with doctors, nannies and other trusted professionals, or making sure they’re close to the shopping, dining and lifestyle that fit their needs. Athletes have demanding schedules, frequent travel and privacy concerns, so being highly responsive and protecting their confidentiality is a given. The goal is to make every move easier while helping them make smart real estate decisions that support their long-term financial goals.

MC: What do athletes desire that perhaps regular clients do not?

GS: Athletes tend to place a greater emphasis on privacy, security and flexibility than the average buyer. Their careers can be unpredictable, so they’re often looking for homes that accommodate frequent travel and potential relocation, while also serving as sound long-term investments. They’re typically very focused on protecting their privacy and their wealth.

MC: Do athlete’s friends, relatives and/or representatives get very involved in the home-buying and -selling process?

MS: Athletes rarely make major real estate decisions in a vacuum. It’s common for agents, financial advisors, attorneys and family members to be involved throughout the process. Successfully working with athletes often means building trust not only with the client, but also with the team of people helping them manage their career and finances.

MC: Are there differences between athletes from different sports?

GS: While every client is different, I encourage all of my athlete clients to view real estate as a way to build long-term wealth beyond their playing careers. The differences I see are often shaped by the realities of each sport. NFL players typically place a greater emphasis on wealth preservation because careers can be shorter and less predictable due to injuries and non-guaranteed contracts. NBA players generally have more financial flexibility because of guaranteed contracts, which allows them to focus on properties that offer luxury, convenience, lock-and-leave living to accommodate an 82-game season, constant travel and the possibility of being traded. Regardless of the sport, the goal is the same: helping clients make smart real estate investments that continue building wealth long after their playing careers are over.

MC: What percent of your business is athlete-related?

MS: Athletes make up roughly 25%-30% of our business, although that can fluctuate from year to year. While we’re well known for representing professional athletes, we also advise many company founders, CEOs, executives and other high-net-worth individuals. Across every client, our approach is the same. We focus on building long-term relationships and helping them create wealth through real estate. Our clients trust that we’re looking out for their best interests, not just the next transaction, and that’s why so much of our business comes from repeat clients and referrals.



MC: Any funny or interesting stories from working with athletes?

GS: One story always makes me laugh. After the NFL season ended, one of my clients headed back to Miami for the offseason and, trying to save a little money, turned the heat off at his Boston home before leaving. He was shocked when I texted him asking if the heat was running because he couldn’t believe I would even think to ask something like that. What he didn’t realize was that Boston was in the middle of one of its harshest winters in years, with below-zero temperatures and frozen pipes bursting all over the city.



When he told me the heat was off, I drove to his house at 2 a.m., turned it on and made sure everything was protected before any damage could occur. Thankfully, we caught it in time. To us, that’s what this business is really about. Real estate doesn’t end at the closing table. It’s about protecting our clients’ investments and giving them peace of mind, even when they’re hundreds of miles away. Going above and beyond isn’t an extra service; it’s simply part of the job.