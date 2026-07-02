Above, from left, Mike Hickman, Chris Trapani, Dava Davin, Brad Clayton and Kate Reisinger

While industry consolidation is triggering concern for some, many independent brokerages are saying, “bring it on.”

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., MLS leaders will share why they’ve opted to remain independent, and the steps they’re taking to ensure success among increasingly powerful competitors.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled “The New Indie Playbook: Why Carving Your Own Path Can Be the Ultimate Advantage,” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 2:40 – 3:10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Mike Hickman, CEO, Seven Gables Real Estate

Chris Trapani, CEO & Co-Founder, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

Dava Davin, Founder & CEO, Portside Real Estate Group

Brad Clayton, President of ClaytonWolf, Co-Creator of FIJIAPP.com

Kate Reisinger, COO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®



RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!