First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) announced that Jenni Bonura will join the organization as its new chief growth officer, bringing two decades of senior real estate leadership experience to the multiple listing service.

During Bonura’s 20-plus-year career with Harry Norman, REALTORS, she held numerous leadership positions before ultimately serving as president and CEO of the $2.8 billion organization. Her appointment carries a connection to FMLS’s history. Harry Norman was one of the eight brokers who founded FMLS in 1957.

Throughout her tenure at Harry Norman, Bonura helped lead it through periods of significant growth and industry change while maintaining a strong commitment to agents, brokers, buyers and sellers, according to a release.

“Jenni’s leadership experience, industry insight, and dedication to serving real estate professionals align perfectly with the future of FMLS,” said Jeremy Crawford, president and CEO of FMLS. “As our organization continues to grow, her expertise will help guide new opportunities, strengthen relationships, and ensure we continue providing meaningful value to the brokers and agents we serve.”

According to FMLS, Bonura’s deep understanding of the real estate industry, proven executive leadership, strategic vision and strong relationships throughout the real estate community make her an outstanding addition to the organization..

“I am honored to join FMLS and contribute to an organization with such a strong legacy of innovation and service,” said Bonura in the release. “FMLS has long been a trusted partner to the real estate community, and I look forward to working alongside its talented team to support brokers, agents, and industry partners as we continue building for the future.”