The Texas and Louisiana-based MLS North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. (NTREIS) has announced the launch of NTREIS Rewards, a new broker incentive program that returns value directly to the brokers whose listing data drives the real estate marketplace.

NTREIS said the launch marks a deliberate pivot for the MLS: making Broker Participants the focal point of the organization’s purpose and financial benefactor.

NTREIS Rewards compensates brokers for listings contributed directly into the NTREIS compilation during the 2025 calendar year, according to a release. In this first year, evaluation is based on objective activity within the MLS, including listings entered, the completeness and richness of content such as photos and virtual tours, and successful movement of listings to sold and closed. Future reward cycles will incorporate compliance standards as part of the evaluation.

“Brokers are the purpose behind the MLS and its primary content provider,” said Chris Carrillo, CEO of NTREIS. “It’s a unique business model that is the envy of the world—competitors agree to share listing inventory to maximize exposure and enhance competition for the benefit of the greater marketplace. The listings they input fuel the marketplace, provide transparency for buyers and sellers, and drive fair housing. NTREIS Rewards puts that value back where it belongs. Broker participants should be the focal point of everything we do going forward, and this program is a tangible expression of that commitment.”

In accordance with state licensing laws and MLS participation agreements, NTREIS stated that rewards are distributed directly to MLS Participants, the licensed brokers who contribute and hold ownership of the listing content entered into NTREIS. Brokers, as the content creators and owners of record, are the sole recipients of NTREIS Rewards payments. Individual agents operating under a broker’s license are not direct recipients of program distributions.

“As a broker, I know firsthand how much work goes into building a quality listing and getting it to market,” said Tammy Kister, Broker and Chair of the NTREIS Board of Directors. “NTREIS Rewards is the Board’s way of saying we see that work, and we believe the brokers who contribute to this marketplace deserve to share in the value they help create. This is exactly the kind of initiative that reinforces why a strong, broker-focused MLS matters.”

NTREIS stated that its rewards program is also a direct expression of its commitment to broker data choice. Brokers who actively participated in external data syndication, choosing to share their listings beyond the MLS to serve buyers and sellers across digital platforms, are recognized for that contribution.

“We built this program to be straightforward and fair,” said René Galicia, EVP & General Counsel of NTREIS. “Brokers who contributed quality data to the marketplace should see that recognized, not as a courtesy, but as a matter of principle.”

Qualifying brokers will be contacted directly with instructions to register, submit required documentation, and receive their rewards electronically.

For more information, visit https://ntreis.net/.