United Real Estate Group has been named the No. 2 largest residential real estate firm in the Kansas City metro by sales volume and transaction sides, according to the Kansas City Business Journal’s 2026 ranking of the area’s top brokerages. The annual list reported more than $21.9 billion in combined local transactions among leading companies based on 2025 production.

According to United, this recognition reflects the strength of its Kansas City footprint, including its owned brokerage, Platinum Realty, United Country Real Estate and its affiliate, United Real Estate | Kansas City. These operations had a combined $3.63 billion in local residential sales with more than 10,200 transaction sides.

“Our Kansas City operations continue to demonstrate what’s possible when agents are empowered with a platform built for their success,” said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. “We’ve experienced strong recruiting momentum in this market, with growth up 38% in 2025. Agents recognize the value of a model that lets them keep more of what they earn while eliminating unnecessary costs, and that’s fueling sustained expansion across the region.”

Driven by a model that prioritizes agent flexibility, efficiency and earnings, the company aims to adapt with greater speed for success. Agents are able to choose their marketing and business tools to meet the specific needs of their clients, which according to the company, results in higher productivity and a stronger client experience.

“Our significant investments in our proprietary Agent Productivity Platform, BullseyeAI, and new product offerings have accelerated productivity in favor of agent and client economics,” Duffy added. “Because we built and own our technology, we’re able to make enhancements and roll out new tools and services quickly as market conditions and agents’ needs shift.”

For more information, visit UnitedRealEstate.com.