How to Make a Large Room Feel More Inviting

A large living area typically means higher ceilings, additional square footage and more breathing space. However, if the room is too large, it can present its own design challenges. Often if a room is vast, it can feel sterile and awkward to decorate. If you’re craving a warmer and more welcoming space, some design tricks can help accomplish this. Read on for tips on making a large room feel more inviting.

Create Multiple Seating Areas

Defining multiple conversation areas in a room means creating various functional spaces. For example, in one large room, you can create two separate seating areas with several sofas, as well as a smaller conversation area. Using multiple rugs can help define these areas and make an ample space feel more intimate.

Float the Furniture

Pushing all the furniture against the walls can make a large room appear more cavernous. On the other hand, floating the furniture in the middle of the room creates a more intimate, cozier space. This technique is key when you’re creating multiple seating areas in one space.

Define Zones

When you have multiple seating areas, defining the zones is essential. Low furniture pieces, so that you can see over them, are excellent ways to separate the space. Console tables, benches and daybeds can create visual breaks in a room without breaking up any sightlines.

Add Bulk With Built-Ins

Built-ins add more bulk and take up more visual space than a media console or credenza. To add more warmth and texture, wallpapering the back of the built-ins and filling the shelves with meaningful objects can make the space feel more unique. Functionally, built-ins offer enough storage to hide cords, entertainment systems and plenty of storage.

Incorporate Texture

Layering various textures can add depth, dimension and warmth to a space. For example, grasscloth wallpaper can instantly add visual interest to a room. Curtains in rich fabrics can add warmth to the walls and help cover the wall space, making the room feel more enveloped. Mixing various textiles, such as velvet, mohair, wool and fur adds additional texture to create a layered, rich space. Dark walls can also make a room feel cozier and less airy.

Layer the Lighting

Different levels of lighting help a large room feel less stark. For example, a statement chandelier, sconces, floor lamps and table lamps at different heights can provide a warm glow and make the space feel more enveloped.

Fill the Walls

If the walls in your living space are solely painted, the area can feel empty. Adding millwork, such as wainscoting, board and batten, or picture moulding, can help the walls feel less stark. Filling the walls with artwork sized to scale, scones and art lights can also help draw the room in, making it feel more interesting and intimate.