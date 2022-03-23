Your homeowners insurance policy may cover a wide range of perils or causes of a loss. For instance, fire, storm damage, theft and vandalism are generally covered. All homeowners policies contain exclusions or causes of a loss that are not covered. If your home is damaged by your actions or neglect, your homeowners insurance policy may or may not cover the damage, depending on the circumstances.

You Won’t Be Covered If You Neglect Maintenance

A homeowner has a responsibility to take care of a property and to perform regular maintenance. Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover losses that are caused by neglected maintenance.

If, for example, your roof has shingles that are curling or coming off, you ignore the issue for months, then the roof has a major leak after a storm, don’t expect your insurance company to pay for repairs. The insurer will deny a claim on the grounds that you neglected maintenance. That means you’ll have to pay to have the roof repaired and replace damaged belongings out of your own pocket.

Pests and damaged trees are other sources of damage that homeowners frequently overlook or don’t address as promptly as they should. If you neglect a serious issue and your house gets damaged as a result, you will be on the hook for repair bills.

Insurance Won’t Cover Intentional Damage

Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover damage intentionally caused by a policyholder. If you get angry and damage your house, you will have to pay for repairs yourself. If you deliberately damage your own property and file a claim, you can be charged with insurance fraud.

You Might Be Covered If Your Car Damages Your Home

If you hit your house while driving your car, you might have to file a claim through your auto insurance company to have your vehicle repaired, then file another claim with your homeowners insurance company to have repairs to your house covered. If you don’t damage the house itself, but instead you hit a shed or another structure on the property, your homeowners insurance policy may cover the damage if you have coverage for other structures. Contact your insurance company or agent to discuss the situation and find out how to have the loss covered.

Read Your Homeowners Insurance Policy

With any insurance policy, it’s important to understand what is and isn’t covered. Many homeowners have been shocked when their house was damaged and their claim was denied. Don’t let that happen to you. Review your homeowners insurance policy so you understand your coverage. If you have any questions or think you might need to broaden your coverage or raise your limits, speak with your insurance company or agent.