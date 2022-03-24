Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that Weichert Realtors® – 406 Properties in Victor, Montana has joined its national franchise system, becoming the first Weichert® franchised brokerage in the state. The brand now has franchised offices in 43 states across the country.

Weichert, Realtors® – 406 Properties, previously known as Real Living Greater Montana, is owned and operated by Sheri Jones, who has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry.

“We are proud and excited to be part of the Weichert family,” said Jones. “The tools and technology that Weichert provides are second-to-none. We’re very excited to put these resources to use and help our team take its customer service and innovative offerings to the next level for our clients.”

“In addition to the vast resources that Weichert provides, we also felt this franchise opportunity was a perfect fit culturally,” added Jones. “The family-like atmosphere within the Weichert organization and their core values aligned extremely well with ours. We saw this as a perfect match.”

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. President and COO Bill Scavone commented, “I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors® – 406 Properties and their clients to the Weichert family. Their office has a reputation for great customer service, and they are highly regarded in Western Montana. They also share our client-first philosophy and are rooted in the region they serve.”

For more information visit www.weichert406properties.com.