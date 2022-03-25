If you’re looking to expand your hostess gift-giving beyond a bottle of wine, many thoughtful alternatives will delight your host. From cooking accessories to self-care products, a gift that speaks to your host’s interests shows an additional level of appreciation. If you need some inspiration for hostess gifts that delight, read on for a curated list.

Cocktail Recipe Book

A cocktail recipe will keep your host’s cocktail repertoire feeling fresh and adventurous. While she may have many favorite cookbooks, a cocktail recipe book is a fun alternative to experiment with at home.

Kitchen Towels

Everyone could use a refreshed set of kitchen towels. In addition, purchase a set for your hostess that coordinates with her kitchen to show your attention to detail.

Gourmet Sea Salts and a Salt Cellar

While sea salt is a staple in most kitchens, gourmet sea salts aren’t as common. Whether it’s truffle salt or various exotic salts, every home chef will love something new to spice up their cooking. Additionally, a salt cellar can be a beautiful yet understated accent that can functionally hold the salt and add an aesthetic touch to any counter

Balsamic Vinegar and Cruet

Visit your specialty spice store for gourmet balsamic vinegar and a cruet to store and dispense the vinegar. Cooking with an elevated ingredient and distributing it through an elevated vessel makes the entire cooking experience feel more special.

Olive Oil, Cruet and Dishes

Like balsamic vinegar, a specialty olive oil and cruet will elevate your host’s cooking experience at home. A set of dipping dishes is the perfect complement to a specialty olive oil and can be used for the next gathering.

Charcuterie Board and Accessories

A charcuterie board and cheese knives are the perfect gifts for the hostess who loves to entertain. Including your favorite cheeses, meats and crackers will make the gift feel extra personal.

Luxurious Laundry Detergent

A luxurious laundry detergent set, such as one from The Laundress, will make the most mundane task feel like a luxury experience. Gifting someone with a luxe version of their basic essential is always sure to please.

Beautiful Coasters

Coasters are always appreciated and used. A set of coasters in a luxe material like marble or agate will elevate every beverage experience.

Gorgeous Teapot

After the dishes have been washed and the counters have been cleaned, your hostess may need some time to wind down before heading to bed. A beautiful teapot is a perfect accessory to begin this wind-down routine. The experience of brewing a cup of tea using luxe accessories makes the whole process feel extra special.

Potted Herbs

Gifting potted herbs is the gift that keeps on giving. Unlike a flower arrangement with a shorter shelf life, potted herbs can last for an extensive amount of time and add flavor to nearly every dish. Every time your hostess cooks with the herbs, she can think of your generosity.