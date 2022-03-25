A Checklist for Stocking Your Outdoor Kitchen

Once your outdoor kitchen is built and ready for cooking and entertaining, it’s time to ensure it’s filled with all the necessities. Equipping this space with all the utensils and accessories you need for a seamless hosting experience will make it feel even more relaxed than it already is. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor kitchen, read on for a checklist that includes everything you need for a fully stocked outdoor kitchen.

Serving ware Needs

Whether you’re cooking for two or a crowd, you will need serving platters, dishes and bowls to move the food from the prep area to the table. Save yourself the trips inside and avoid bringing your nice serving ware outdoors by keeping a set of outdoor pieces in your outdoor kitchen. Below are the must-have serving ware items for your outdoor kitchen:

Serving platters

Serving dishes

Serving bowls

Crockery Must-Haves

Having a complete set of outdoor crockery is vital for an outdoor kitchen. In a material such as melamine, an outdoor set will prevent cracks, chips and breaking any of the pieces. Below are the crocker items every outdoor kitchen should have:

Plates and bowls

Silverware

Cups

Bar Accessories

A fully stocked outdoor bar is a backyard luxury, especially when you don’t have to go inside to get any barware or beverages of choice. Below are the items every outdoor bar needs:

A fully stocked bar

Barware

Bottle opener

Ice machine

Plastic pitcher

Blender

Tablescape Items

A beautiful tablescape makes al fresco dining that much more special. Ensure your outdoor kitchen has the accessories necessary for a beautiful outdoor dining table, whether you’re enjoying a solo meal for one or having a dinner party of 10. Below are the tablescape accessories every outdoor kitchen needs.

Placemats

Favorite centerpieces

Table cloth or mats

Napkins

Grilling Accessories

When you’re cooking in your outdoor kitchen, the grill is often the star of the meal. An entire collection of grilling accessories expands the number of dishes you can prepare and makes your grilling role that much easier. Below are the grilling accessories every outdoor kitchen needs:

Non-stick grill basket

Non-Stick vegetable basket

Skewers

Wood planks

Cast iron skillet

Long-handled metal tongs

Metal spatulas

Knife

Grilling fork

Silicone basting brushes

Silicone mitt

Digital meat thermometer

Timer

Stiff wire grill brush

Safety

Fire extinguisher

Grill light

Aluminum foil

Cooking Accents

The goal of a fully stocked outdoor kitchen is to save yourself trips inside the house. Every outdoor kitchen should have the essential cooking ingredients, including:

Salt and pepper shakers

Olive Oil

Herbs and spices

Cleaning Supplies

As the least glamorous outdoor kitchen accessories, cleaning accessories are necessary for your outdoor kitchen. Clean up your mess the night before so that you can wake up to a bright and shining outdoor kitchen. Below are the cleaning accessories every outdoor kitchen needs:

Paper towel holder

Paper towels

All-purpose cleaning spray

Thoroughly stocking your outdoor kitchen will result in the most effortless and efficient cooking, dining and hosting experience.