A Checklist for Stocking Your Outdoor Kitchen
Once your outdoor kitchen is built and ready for cooking and entertaining, it’s time to ensure it’s filled with all the necessities. Equipping this space with all the utensils and accessories you need for a seamless hosting experience will make it feel even more relaxed than it already is. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor kitchen, read on for a checklist that includes everything you need for a fully stocked outdoor kitchen.
Serving ware Needs
Whether you’re cooking for two or a crowd, you will need serving platters, dishes and bowls to move the food from the prep area to the table. Save yourself the trips inside and avoid bringing your nice serving ware outdoors by keeping a set of outdoor pieces in your outdoor kitchen. Below are the must-have serving ware items for your outdoor kitchen:
- Serving platters
- Serving dishes
- Serving bowls
Crockery Must-Haves
Having a complete set of outdoor crockery is vital for an outdoor kitchen. In a material such as melamine, an outdoor set will prevent cracks, chips and breaking any of the pieces. Below are the crocker items every outdoor kitchen should have:
- Plates and bowls
- Silverware
- Cups
Bar Accessories
A fully stocked outdoor bar is a backyard luxury, especially when you don’t have to go inside to get any barware or beverages of choice. Below are the items every outdoor bar needs:
- A fully stocked bar
- Barware
- Bottle opener
- Ice machine
- Plastic pitcher
- Blender
Tablescape Items
A beautiful tablescape makes al fresco dining that much more special. Ensure your outdoor kitchen has the accessories necessary for a beautiful outdoor dining table, whether you’re enjoying a solo meal for one or having a dinner party of 10. Below are the tablescape accessories every outdoor kitchen needs.
- Placemats
- Favorite centerpieces
- Table cloth or mats
- Napkins
Grilling Accessories
When you’re cooking in your outdoor kitchen, the grill is often the star of the meal. An entire collection of grilling accessories expands the number of dishes you can prepare and makes your grilling role that much easier. Below are the grilling accessories every outdoor kitchen needs:
- Non-stick grill basket
- Non-Stick vegetable basket
- Skewers
- Wood planks
- Cast iron skillet
- Long-handled metal tongs
- Metal spatulas
- Knife
- Grilling fork
- Silicone basting brushes
- Silicone mitt
- Digital meat thermometer
- Timer
- Stiff wire grill brush
- Safety
- Fire extinguisher
- Grill light
- Aluminum foil
Cooking Accents
The goal of a fully stocked outdoor kitchen is to save yourself trips inside the house. Every outdoor kitchen should have the essential cooking ingredients, including:
- Salt and pepper shakers
- Olive Oil
- Herbs and spices
Cleaning Supplies
As the least glamorous outdoor kitchen accessories, cleaning accessories are necessary for your outdoor kitchen. Clean up your mess the night before so that you can wake up to a bright and shining outdoor kitchen. Below are the cleaning accessories every outdoor kitchen needs:
- Paper towel holder
- Paper towels
- All-purpose cleaning spray
Thoroughly stocking your outdoor kitchen will result in the most effortless and efficient cooking, dining and hosting experience.