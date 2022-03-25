As working remotely becomes an expected option by new hires—especially for tech-related businesses—Delta Media created a new “hybrid office” workspace for its new headquarters designed to accommodate its burgeoning growth in 2022 and beyond.

After tripling its workforce over the last three years, partially fueled by the real estate boom during the pandemic, all Delta employees worked remotely. The company took advantage of that time to build its new headquarters.

“Our new headquarters is designed for a mobile and flexible workforce,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. “We’ve proven at Delta that we can scale rapidly and provide uninterrupted and exceptional support, even when most employees are working from home.

“But as Microsoft and many large firms are demonstrating, there is tremendous value to coming together again in person. There are so many benefits that a Zoom call can never achieve,” Minard added.

“We believe the key is to create a space that is designed for the modern workforce. So our new hybrid headquarters, in addition to its open design, offers more outdoor space, a café, free lunch Fridays and other premium accruements to make it more attractive to go to work than stay home,” he said.

Delta Media’s growth continues to accelerate as it also benefitted from the “unexpected consequence” of COVID-19 and the record real estate activity generated, the company stated. In 2021, its employee base was up 37%, the number of brokerages it serves grew by 20%, and the total number of agents that use Delta technology is 24% higher.

The company offers a tech stack to help real estate agents sell listings and promote their business. Its core offerings include customer relationship management software, search engine optimization, automated digital marketing programs, showings platform and instant social media campaigns.

“To win the war on talent today, you also must offer new hires and existing team members a location that also is attractive,” Minard added.

More information about Delta Media group is available at deltamediagroup.com.