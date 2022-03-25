If you’re a natural entertainer, having space to host and entertain is an essential factor when owning a home. On the other hand, if you aren’t naturally inclined to entertain, you may need some additional guidance on the must-have elements and accessories for home entertaining. Whichever your position, it’s inevitable that you will likely find yourself hosting gatherings, large and small. Read on for the must-have considerations if you’re looking to elevate your home entertaining experience.

Think About Your Lifestyle

When setting up your home for entertaining, think through your hosting preferences, needs and personal style. This includes thinking through the gatherings you will likely host, such as Friday night pizza parties, football Sundays, formal dinner parties, large holiday gatherings or formal charitable events. This can help you most effectively set up your space, whether you need a room with a large screen TV and plenty of lounging space, or a dining room table that can accommodate 20 guests.

Create a Memorable First Impression

Create an excellent first impression from the first moment your guests enter your home. An inviting and eye-catching entryway will leave a lasting impression on your guests. Whether it’s a stunning piece of artwork, luxurious wallpaper or statement light fixture, every entrance should have a striking piece. Additionally, the entryway should encourage a flow of traffic and not result in a bottleneck if a group of people are entering at the same time. There should also be a place to sit to put on shoes, as well as a place to set a bag or other belongings that your guests may bring into your home.

Make a Big Impact With Small Features

The most minor elements can make the most significant impact when you’re entertaining. For example, a built-in sound system can ensure that each room is equipped with speakers, so your guests can enjoy your curated song selections in any room they are in. Ideally, you will control the music from one location, such as an app on your phone.

Lighting is another element that is important when entertaining. Being able to control your home’s lighting system from your phone can enable you to discreetly adjust the lighting based on the time and mood of your party.

Indoor-Outdoor Entertaining

Particularly during the summer months, creating an indoor-outdoor entertaining experience is a way to embrace the beautiful weather and gorgeous scenery while enjoying indoor comforts. Ensuring a clear flow to the outdoors and having your outdoor living space styled and ready for entertaining will naturally guide your guests outdoors.

Remember the Bathrooms

During the duration of an event in your home, most guests will visit the powder room. Before your guests arrive, set out fresh flowers, light a candle or set out a diffuser, leave a dish of mints and ensure your guest hand towels are freshly stocked.