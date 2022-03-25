Selecting art is a highly personal process. If you’re drawn to the story of the artist, selecting art from iconic artists may be your preference. Each artist has a story reflected in the pieces they have created. Read on for a list of iconic artists, both past and present.

Claude Monet

Claude Monet is most well-known for his serene water lilies paintings. He was a 19th-century French artist and founder of the Impressionist painting movement, which is believed to be a precursor to modernism. He painted nature as he perceived it.

Salvador Dali

Salvador Dali was a Spanish surrealist artist known for his striking yet bizarre image. He created these images with his technical skill and precise drawings. Much of his work is filled with symbolism, from animal imagery to religious symbols.

Vincent Van Gogh

Vincent Van Gogh was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter who became one of the most influential artists after his death. In a single decade, he created 2,100 pieces of art, including 860 oil paintings. His work is known for its beauty, emotion and color, and he had a significant influence on 20th-century art.

Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso was a Spanish painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist and theater designer. He is one of history’s most influential artists and known for a style of art called Cubism. Many of his pieces are monochrome brown and neutral colors. He would take apart objects and analyze their shapes.

Georgia O’Keeffe

Georgia O’Keeffe was an American modernist artist and has been called the “Mother of American modernism.” She is known for her paintings of enlarged flowers, New York skyscrapers, and New Mexico landscapes.

Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo is a Mexican painter most known for her self-portraits. She is also known for her many portraits and art inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico.

Slim Aarons

Slim Aarons was an American photographer noted for his 1960’s images of socialites, jet-setters and celebrities. He referred to his work as “photographing attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places. His photos were taken in aspirational destinations, such as Palm Springs, Palm Beach and Aspen, among other places.

Kayce Hughes

Kayce Hughes is a southern artist who creates abstract pieces, uses acrylic, watercolor, ink on paper, and oil and acrylic on canvas. She draws much of her inspiration from writing and calligraphy. Her work has garnered the attention of beautiful stores like Bunny Williams Home NYC, Draper James TN and Rivers Spencer LA, as well as several talented designers including Mark D Sikes, Sara Bartholomew, Pencil & Paper Co. and Jonathan Savage.

Gray Malin

Gray Malin has recently become an internationally recognized name in photography. He is a fine-art and aerial photographer, known for his photo collections of remote locations and his aerial photographs of various destinations. He travels the world to take aerial photographs of destinations such as the Amalfi Coast, the Caribbean, Aspen, Antarctica and Bora Bora, among countless other breathtaking destinations.