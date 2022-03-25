Preparing your outdoor living space for the warmer months means refreshing the cushions and pillows on your outdoor sofas and lounge chairs. This brings more personality to your outdoor space and helps it feel more like a proper living space. First, however, it’s essential to select the appropriate fabric material for the best quality, longest longevity and resistance to water and mildew. So, if you’re looking to give your outdoor space a fresh new look, read on for everything you need to know about outdoor fabrics.

Water-Resistant vs. Waterproof

If your outdoor living area has items that are not protected by rain, you’ll want to select fabrics that can stand up to unexpected rainstorms. Waterproof fabrics are treated to resist water completely. Water-resistant means the material will deter water but not totally repel it.

There are additional types of outdoor fabrics that can stand up to various weather conditions, like rain, and the sun’s fading rays:

Solution-Dyed Fabric : This type of fabric is solution-dyed, so the fibers are dyed before the yarn is created. This type of fabric is breathable, water-resistant, quick-drying and can help prevent mildew.

Printed Acrylic : This fabric is printed with fade and water-resistant dyes. Water-repellent spray is applied to add additional protection. This strong, durable fabric resists wrinkling, fading, shrinking, mold and mildew.

Marine-Grade Fabric : Marine-grade fabric is what you would find on a boat. This type of fabric needs to withstand sun, salt water, wind and the occasional spills. Marine-grade fabric has a tighter weave and heavier finishing process than other outdoor fabrics. While it’s also stiffer than other outdoor fabrics, it’s built to endure treacherous weather conditions.

How to Identify Outdoor Fabrics

To ensure you select a fabric that will resist sun-induced fading and water, there are a few keywords you can look for in the fabric description. One key factor to note is the amount of acrylic in the fabric. The more acrylic the material has, the more it will resist fading in the sun. Below are some of the key terms to look for when you’re shopping for outdoor fabrics:

Indoor/outdoor fabric

Outdoor fabric

All-weather fabric

Waterproof fabric

Weatherproof or weather-resistant fabric

Caring for Your Outdoor Fabric

The best way to care for your outdoor fabric is to put the cushions away in a safe and dry location every evening. While that is not always a feasible option, some TLC can leave your cushions looking new, even after the heaviest rainstorm. If the cushions are water-resistant, you can prop them on their sides after it rains. When inevitable spills happen, clean the spill as soon as possible. Scrub the stain with mild soap and water and let it air dry completely.

With the wide variety of colors and patterns, you will be able to find a fabric that will turn your outdoor living space into your dream outdoor oasis.