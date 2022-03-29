Century 21 Real Estate recently announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference that CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group has been honored with the 2022 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award (2100 Cup). The 2100 Cup is awarded annually to a company that demonstrates the highest level of leadership, customer service and professionalism. Specifically, the CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group was recognized for its company growth culture of productivity, inclusivity and giving back to local communities.

The company opened as a single office with three agents in 1990 and, through a series of acquisitions, is now a five-office organization with 210 affiliated agents, according to the company.

“Looking ahead, to build on our success, we will continue to research and develop in-house systems that get positive results for our affiliated agents,” explained Greg Harrelson, broker/owner, CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group.

Giving back to the community is baked into the culture at CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group, the company stated. Throughout the year, its affiliated agents participate in numerous philanthropic efforts for both local and national organizations. For example, they raise funds and contribute to GoFundMe pages of local people and families dealing with tragic events from being displaced by fire, health-related issues like cancers, and natural disasters. This past Thanksgiving, they started “Feed A Family,” where the company distributed boxes of food to local families in need, the company stated.

“Our company’s affiliated agents are the rock stars who truly deserve this award; they are ones who leverage the education, tools, technologies and marketing that the CENTURY 21 brand offers to deliver extraordinary experiences to their clients,” added Harrelson.

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.