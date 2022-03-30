With interest rates as low as they are, many investors are taking on high risk in an effort to double or triple their money. Some are trading in cryptocurrency—a risk because Bitcoin’s value fluctuates daily and sometimes significantly during relatively short periods of time.

Trading options, too, are a fast way to double your money—or lose it all, as options can be lucrative but also quite risky. If you are looking to double your money over the long haul, with minimal risk, here are at least three good, risk-averse ways to do so.