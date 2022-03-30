Whether you are redecorating your home or going back to the office and planning a new spring wardrobe, you should know that the biggest color trends for Spring 2022, as we head out of the COVID-19 pandemic, are rooted in optimism, warmth and excitement.

Pantone, the undisputed master of color trend prediction, has placed ‘Veri Peri,’ a shade described as a “warm and friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and joyful attitude” at the top of its color palette.

Pantone is also anticipating that Spun Sugar (a pastel blue), Glacier Lake (a powdery blue), Skydiver (a bright blue) and Harbor Blue (a dark blue-green) will resonate with many this year.

Colors rooted in nature, as in years past, will also dominate this spring. These include Pantone’s choice, Daffodil Yellow, and beach-reminiscent Perfectly Pale Beige, as well as Emerald Green, selected by Etsy as its color choice of spring for its representation of growth, harmony and refinement.

Fashion designers worldwide are delivering their boldest hues in a while this spring, with a joyful palette of hot pinks, orchids, lilacs and magentas. Hot pink, in fact, has been anointed by Harper’s Bazaar as the color that will rule fashion this spring in everything from evening gowns to casual clothing paired with black or light-wash denim.

Interior designers, meanwhile, are saying goodbye to whites and neutrals this spring in favor of back-to-nature shades, predicting that paint rollers will be dipped in rosy, terracotta tones with accents of burnt umber and forest greens and browns.

Also anticipated is a resurgence in natural surfaces—stoneware, terracotta, marble, travertine—used across the board in everything from backsplashes to bathtubs, furniture, and decorative objects.

Those who are happy with the whites and grays of their walls and rugs may join the trend to the colors of nature, adding furnishings and accents with pops of color in shades of red, burnt orange and green.