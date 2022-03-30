VITALS:

eXp Realty, Dallas

Years in business: 25

Size: 40-plus agent partners

Regions Served: Across the U.S. and 13 countries

DeLisa “Dee” Rose

Broker

eXp Realty, Dallas

www.delisarose.com

After graduating from UC Berkeley having studied city planning and development, DeLisa “Dee” Rose moved to Texas and began what is now more than two decades of success in the real estate industry.

Looking to make the world a better place, Rose sought to help people and communities become financially stable and empowered through real estate, focusing on people living happier, healthier lives. Today, she is licensed in multiple states and has offices throughout the state of Texas. She also co-owns a title company and is a developer and builder of affordable homes.

What’s your biggest piece of advice for women who want to succeed in real estate?

DeLisa Rose: A woman is an embodiment of too much: mother, wife, nurturer, superhero, boss babe, diva, housewife, mommypreneur and so much more. Trying to be all that’s expected of us from society, those around us and even ourselves while striving to be “successful” may or may not be emotionally and mentally healthy. My advice for women who want to succeed in the field would be to first define what success looks like on your own terms. Think about what’s real and what really matters. Start your business and your organization with the end in mind. Create a repeatable, automated system for each and every activity or task you do. Work smarter, not harder.

How do you support and advocate for women in the firm?

DR: Like many, I celebrate their milestones and accomplishments. For me, I recognize and understand that although real estate is truly a lifestyle, there is so much more to the life of a woman. I champion women in my organizational line by relating to, understanding and empathizing with their struggles, needs, dreams and aspirations. I personally check in on their overall wellbeing and help them create a life plan, not just a business plan. In addition, I make it my ministry to equip and connect them with the tools, resources and people they need to achieve their dreams. Many women struggle to balance their life, self, family and career while experiencing the frequent emotional rollercoasters that occur when there is success at one end and guilt and failure at the other end. The best part of my organization is that the internal support we offer makes the load lighter for our agents, especially the women. Internal peace, personal freedom and living a life of joy are key.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in your career?

DR: Since real estate school didn’t teach me anything about the business of real estate, learning the business and lifestyle associated with it as an on-the-job training course was very challenging. Without a mentor or supportive team, you are always learning as you go. And while I have been awarded Rookie of the Year, have earned multiple Hall of Fame awards and am in the Top 1% of real estate agents, I found myself working harder and harder, but not getting any closer to being able to retire. It took me some time before I learned how to completely monetize my license and real estate business. I would say that getting in is easy, but building a business I could exit from was my biggest challenge.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition in your market?

DR: We provide agents the tools, resources and hands-on support they need to succeed in business and life. Work to live, not live to work.

How do you maintain a work-life balance?

DR: Having boundaries is essential in life. As REALTORS®, we are expected to be available 24/7, and that’s just not healthy. Yes, it’s essential to have happy customers, yet we work for our communities, our families and to create the life we desire, so working without balance will only cause anxiety, stress, breakdowns and burnouts. I have “rules of engagement” and share how I work with my clients from the very beginning. During our initial orientation session, I set a weekly follow-up date with them, eliminating a lot of unnecessary daily communication. I drive all communication to email, which allows me to work through customer and client requests at the allotted times. I also restrict text messages that come to my phone and use a text-email system. And my cell number is not listed on any sites. In addition, I use a call forwarding system and a 24-hour answering service so that I have control of when calls come to me and when I need to be 100% present with my other clients, agents, families, friends and myself.