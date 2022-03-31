As a real estate broker or brokerage leader, it’s important to focus on and review what you’re offering to help your agents succeed. What tools or processes are you implementing to make sure your team is not just surviving, but thriving? What feedback have your agents been giving you, and what do they feel could help them boost their business?

In order to recruit and retain agents, you must equip them with the resources and education necessary to lay a strong foundation and tackle today’s challenges. If you have goals of expanding your brokerage and the productivity of your agents, you must provide what they need for growth and success. Here are the top three things every brokerage should offer:

Next-Level Training

Agents need to stay current on changes in the industry and their local market. The right training resources expand industry and entrepreneurial knowledge to fuel growth at any stage. From mastering the latest marketing techniques to learning how to get your client’s offer noticed, brokerages should provide agents with ongoing learning opportunities.

Create a set of business-builder videos that teach agents how to do everything from constructing a business and marketing plan to engaging with prospects to attracting sellers. Agents can plug into these videos whenever they’d like and get help with whatever skills they need to fine tune.

Technology-Empowered

Agents should be equipped with tools that streamline their daily business experience, help them manage their business tasks and stay on top of their transactions. Access to technology that makes it simple to run their real estate business will boost agent productivity.

When it comes to selecting or building technology for your brokerage, choose tools that maximize your agents’ time in the field and simplify the experience. Consider a solution that includes reporting and big data so that you can keep an eye on your business while your agents keep an eye on theirs.

Supplying Support

Put yourself in your agents’ shoes. If you have a question about closing costs, need help processing paperwork or want to know that the commission you just earned will get to you in a timely manner, who do you ask? Agents should be able to touch base with a support staff member without waiting to get a question answered when they need it most.

Reaching a broker should be just as easy. Build a broker team that is proud to provide top-notch support and is involved in the industry on a local, state and national level.

Being a brokerage leader means creating an environment where agents can be successful. When you offer training, technology, support and other resources, you’re empowering your agents to successfully run their business their way.

Nishika Green is the broker for the HomeSmart brokerages headquartered in Maine and the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia) region. She was named to the National Association of REALTORS®’ 30 Under 30 list in 2002, and in the years to follow, has gained hands-on experience in the industry doing everything from training agents to supporting top producers to being a broker/owner of her own business.